Bihar polls: Congress alleges foul play in counting

Bihar polls: Congress alleges foul play in counting

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 11 2020, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 01:08 ist
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

The Congress on Tuesday alleged foul play in the counting for the Bihar assembly polls and accused the ruling NDA of "misusing power".

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who is camping in Bihar for the past many days, alleged that party candidates in Kishanganj and Sakra had won but were not given victory certificates.

He claimed that the Congress candidate in Kishanganj had won by 1,266 votes and the BJP candidate had gone home.

“How much forgery will we see in Bihar polls? Congress candidate from Kishanganj had won by 1,266 votes. BJP candidate had gone home. But our candidate is not being given a certificate of victory. Democracy is being murdered and mandate being abducted in Bihar,” Surjewala tweeted late tonight after the Election Commission ruled out any foul play.

Surjewala claimed that the Congress candidate from Sakra had won by 600 votes but was “declared defeated by 1,700 votes”.

Earlier, a delegation of Mahagathbandhan leaders Tariq Anwar, Madan Mohan Jha, Akhilesh Singh and others met the EC in Patna and complained against the “misuse of power”.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Randeep Singh Surjewala
BJP
Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

What's Brewing

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

 