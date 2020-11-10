Bihar Polls: Congress leader Udit Raj questions reliability of EVMs

Congress leader Udit Raj questions reliability of EVMs

He also asked if Donald Trump could have lost in the US elections had EVMs been used

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 10 2020, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 17:29 ist
Congress leader Udit Raj. Credit: PTI Photo

After the ruling NDA took an initial lead from the grand alliance in poll trends for Bihar, Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday raised questions on the reliability of EVMs asking why they cannot be hacked if satellites can be controlled from the earth.

"If the direction of satellites to Mars and Moon can be controlled from the earth, then why can't EVM be hacked," Udit Raj said in a tweet in Hindi.

"If elections were held in America with EVMs, could Trump have lost," he asked.

Dalit leader Udit Raj is the Congress party's national spokesperson. He was a former BJP MP from Delhi.

In another tweet, he took a swipe at the BJP, saying it has been able to sideline Nitish Kumar with its performance in Bihar.

Initial trends in Bihar showed the NDA taking the lead in the election to the 243-member assembly.

The BJP appeared set to outperform its senior alliance partner JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, according to trends available so far.

Several exit polls had predicted victory of the Mahagathbandhan of the RJD, Congress and the Left parties.

