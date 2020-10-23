Modi banks on 'smart voters' to defeat rumour-mongers

Bihar polls: PM Modi banks on 'smart voters' to defeat rumour-mongers

PM Modi expressed confidence that Bihar voters would not allow anyone who wants to make it a 'Bimaru state' to return to power

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 23 2020, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 12:09 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Addressing his first rally in Bihar's Sasaram ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people of Bihar will not be fooled by rumour-mongers and they would not allow anyone who wants to make it a 'Bimaru state' to return to power.

In his speech, PM Modi congratulated the people of Bihar for their united fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and thanked them for the survey results predicting a win for the NDA government in the state.

Follow DH's coverage on the Bihar Assembly Elections here

He also spoke of the plight suffered by Nitish Kumar during his stint as the Bihar chief minister under the UPA government in the Centre, saying they would block the progress of the state despite his repeated requests, which ultimately forced him to resign.

Batting for the return of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of the state, PM Modi said that for the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the continuation of the NDA government in Bihar under Nitish Kumar's leadership is necessary.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
Narendra Modi
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
NDA
Nitish Kumar

What's Brewing

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

 