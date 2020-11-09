Celebratory firing, uncivilised behaviour will not be accepted on counting day: RJD

A day before the counting of votes, Mahagatbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav turned 31 on Monday.

The young leader, who, as per all the exit poll predictions, is likely to sweep the Assembly polls on November 10, had a quiet birthday celebration at his mother Rabri Devi’s residence where he appealed to his supporters to not rush to his home to wish him.

“A humble request to everyone that Tejashwi Yadav’s personal decision is to celebrate his birthday in a quiet and simple manner at home. Don’t rush to wish him. But be vigilant in your areas on the counting day on November 10,” the RJD made an appeal through a tweet in Hindi.

This was Tejashwi’s sincere attempt to do away with the image of ‘a rowdy party’ of the yesteryears which brought the RJD a bad name.

The young Chief Ministerial candidate, who took on the combined might of Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi and brought the Grand Alliance into a fighting mode in this election, also issued a warning to his supporters and asked them to refrain from any celebratory firing or fireworks or misbehaviour with rivals after the result.

“Whatever be the poll results on November 10, it has to be accepted with absolute restraint, simplicity and courtesy. Fireworks, celebratory firing and uncivilised behaviour will not be tolerated,” the RJD tweeted in Hindi on behalf of Tejashwi.

युवा जोश

नई सोच माननीय @yadavtejashwi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! आप बिहार को विकास पथ पर मजबूती से स्थापित कर पाएँगे और सबके जीवन पर एक सकारात्मक प्रभाव डालेंगे ऐसी आशा ही नहीं, पूर्ण विश्वास है! pic.twitter.com/FoowElMPUV — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 9, 2020

Meanwhile, counting will start at 55 centres in Bihar’s 38 districts which will decide whether Nitish Kumar will get a fourth straight term as CM or Bihar is headed for a generational change by handing over the mantle to a 31-year-old Tejashwi, around half of Nitish’s age.

“Adequate security personnel have been deployed at all the counting centres where EVMs have been kept. The EVMs will be unsealed on Tuesday morning after the counting of postal ballot is over,” said the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar, HR Srinivasa.

All eyes will be on Raghopur in Vaishali district from where Tejashwi is in the fray from the seat once represented by his father Lalu Prasad as well as mother Rabri Devi, both former CMs.

His elder brother Tej Pratap is contesting from Hasanpur in Samastipur.

The fate of Luv Sinha, son of Shatrughan Sinha, who is contesting from Bankipur in Patna, too will be decided on Tuesday. So will be the fate of Subhashini Yadav, daughter of veteran Socialist Sharad Yadav, who is making her poll debut from Bihariganj in Madhepura.

Nitish Kumar is not contesting the Assembly poll as he is already a member of the Legislative Council (MLC).