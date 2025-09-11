Menu
News in Pics | September 11, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 22:16 IST
Comments
Two people remain seated on the sidewalk with their hands cuffed while being detained by agents of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), alongside the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Metropolitan Police and members of the Ohio National Guard, weeks after US President Donald Trump ordered an increased presence of federal law enforcement to assist in crime prevention, in Washington, DC US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A displaced Palestinian boy holds a toy guitar near a dump site where he shelters with his family, amid an Israeli military operation, in the central Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Explosions are seen in the night sky as Ukrainian servicemen fire towards drones during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Boats with Palestinian and other flags, which are part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, wait to set sail towards Gaza, with other boats from Tunisia, as part of an international aid initiative to break Israel's naval blockade and deliver vital supplies, near Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A boy rides a bicycle on a bridge over River Ganga during sunset, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

A silhouette of a camel seen against the setting sun, in Pushkar, Rajasthan.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 10 September 2025, 22:16 IST
