Delhi Assembly Election: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as CM on February 16

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who was chosen as the leader of a legislative party on Tuesday, will be taking oath as Chief Minister for the third time at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday (February 16).

The AAP, which retained power winning 62 out of 70 seats in the Assembly, made this announcement after its legislature party meet on Wednesday and unanimously elected Kejriwal as their leader.

Manish Sisodia proposed Kejriwal's name at a meeting at the latter's residence where all MLAs endorsed it. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal also met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at Raj Niwas and conveyed his recommendation to hold the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

"Along with Kejriwal, the whole cabinet will take oath. We invite all Delhiites to come to Ramlila Maidan for the oath-taking ceremony to bless their son, their brother Kejriwal," Sisodia told a press conference. Kejriwal had earlier taken oath twice at Ramlila Maidan.

Look at our full coverage of Delhi Assembly Election 2020 here

Several Opposition leaders like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The Delhi Cabinet can have seven members, including the Chief Minister. It is to be seen whether Kejriwal will continue with his old team or induct new members in his team.

Speculation is rife over the inclusion of new MLAs like Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey in the new Cabinet while Deputy Chief Minister and Kejriwal's close confidant Manish Sisodia is likely to continue in the same post.

At present, Gopal Rai, Satyendra Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gehlot are ministers.

Kejriwal will have to walk a tight rope as he will have to ensure representation for all sections of the society. So far, there was no woman minister in his cabinet while Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla was a woman.

The choice of Speaker and Deputy Speaker is also keenly watched.