Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal wins in New Delhi

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 20:45pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 20:45pm ist
(Credit: PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wins in New Delhi by a margin of 21,697‬ votes beating BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav.

Kejriwal beat BJP's Nupur Sharma by 31,583‬ in 2015.

Congress' Romesh Sabharwal came a distant third with 3220 votes.

Follow results from New Delhi constituency here

 

