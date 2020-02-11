Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal wins in New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wins in New Delhi by a margin of 21,697 votes beating BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav.
Kejriwal beat BJP's Nupur Sharma by 31,583 in 2015.
Congress' Romesh Sabharwal came a distant third with 3220 votes.
Follow results from New Delhi constituency here
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)