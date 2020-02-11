Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Sharad Kumar wins from Narela

Narela is located in North Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party's Sharad Kumar won in Narela constituency, beating BJP's Neel Daman Khatri by a margin of 17,429 votes.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe