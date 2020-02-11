Delhi Election: AAP's Sharad Kumar wins from Narela

Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Sharad Kumar wins from Narela

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 16:59pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 18:00pm ist
Sharad Kumar (@NarelaAAP Twitter)

Aam Aadmi Party's Sharad Kumar won in Narela constituency, beating  BJP's Neel Daman Khatri by a margin of 17,429 votes.

Narela is located in North Delhi.

