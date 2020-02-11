Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Surendra Kumar wins from Gokalpur

AAP's Surendra Kumar wins against BJP's Ranjit Singh in Gokalpur by a margin of 19,488 votes.
Fateh Singh won from the same constituency in Delhi Assembly Election in 2014 with a margin of 31,968.
Gokalpur constituency is located in North East Delhi ans is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
