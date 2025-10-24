<p>Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the CPI(M), suffered a severe drubbing in last week’s local body polls, while the rival United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a convincing and comprehensive victory. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also marked its presence as a third force in the state’s traditionally bipolar politics. The outcome has boosted the UDF’s confidence about coming to power in the Assembly elections due next year. For three decades now, local body polls have reliably signalled Kerala’s political trends. With these polls over, the state has effectively entered Assembly poll mode. The UDF will try to retain and improve on its advantage, while the LDF, which is usually more diligent and organised than its rival, will work to regain lost ground. The BJP will try to expand its footprint. </p>.<p>The LDF has had to contend with widespread anti-incumbency after nearly a decade in power. Many factors contributed towards this, including the arrogance of the cadre, the concentration of power in a single leader that turned into hero worship of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alienation from the people, and allegations of favouritism and corruption. Together, these created a sense of governance decline. A series of controversies also emerged, which the government and the LDF leadership failed to address convincingly. Though many corruption allegations against those in government or their associates were not conclusively proven, recent reports of gold theft from the Sabarimala temple may have influenced voters in the local polls. Some of the accused were associated with the CPI(M). There are signs of erosion in the CPI(M)’s traditional vote base, with sections shifting to the BJP. Accusations that the Left had compromised with the BJP may have alienated supporters who viewed it as the main bulwark against the BJP. While it was widely believed that in a three-way contest involving the Congress, the Left, and the BJP, the Congress would weaken and the Left would benefit, the poll results suggest the opposite. Though it has positioned itself as the main ideological opponent of the BJP, the CPI(M) adopted certain soft-Hindutva positions, and diluted its policy of support for the minorities. This, too, may have worked against the LDF.</p>.<p>The BJP trounced the Left in the prestigious Thiruvananthapuram corporation, and made gains in many municipalities and other local bodies. It pushed the LDF and the UDF to the third position in some seats. The BJP has moved from the margins to the sphere of political and electoral reckoning in Kerala.</p>