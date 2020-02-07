Delhi polls: How to cast your vote without a voter ID?

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 07 2020, 16:41pm ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2020, 16:41pm ist

The residents of Delhi are gearing up to exercise their franchise on February 8 and picking their next government from a triangular contest between the incumbent AAP, the Congress and the BJP.

With just a day to go, getting an Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or a voter id, if you don’t have one or have misplaced it, won’t be possible as the online/offline or semi-online process of verification is a little time-consuming and could take weeks.

The EPIC acts as an identity proof that has the voters’ personal details and has to be produced at the polling booth before casting a vote.

In case your name is on the electoral roll but you don’t have a voter id, there is a set of 11 alternative photo identity documents that can be furnished to cast your vote. The documents are as follows:

  1. Passport
  2. Driving License
  3. Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies
  4. Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office
  5. PAN Card
  6. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR
  7. MNREGA Job Card
  8. Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour
  9. Pension document with photograph
  10. Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and
  11. Aadhaar Card

Overseas electors have to produce their original passport only for identification.

