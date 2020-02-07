Delhi polls: How to cast your vote without a voter ID?

The residents of Delhi are gearing up to exercise their franchise on February 8 and picking their next government from a triangular contest between the incumbent AAP, the Congress and the BJP.
With just a day to go, getting an Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or a voter id, if you don’t have one or have misplaced it, won’t be possible as the online/offline or semi-online process of verification is a little time-consuming and could take weeks.
The EPIC acts as an identity proof that has the voters’ personal details and has to be produced at the polling booth before casting a vote.
In case your name is on the electoral roll but you don’t have a voter id, there is a set of 11 alternative photo identity documents that can be furnished to cast your vote. The documents are as follows:
- Passport
- Driving License
- Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies
- Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office
- PAN Card
- Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR
- MNREGA Job Card
- Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour
- Pension document with photograph
- Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and
- Aadhaar Card
Overseas electors have to produce their original passport only for identification.
