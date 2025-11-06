<p>After surprising the industry and fans with their striking build-up, Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios finally released the trailer of Farhan Akhtar's <em>120 Bahadur</em>, unveiled by Rocking Star Yash, along with a heartfelt note. The much-awaited trailer opens with the voice of Amitabh Bachchan, instantly giving the audience goosebumps. Big B's deep and baritone voice sets the tone for an epic saga of courage, sacrifice and timeless heroism. Releasing the trailer on Instagram, actor Yash wrote;</p><p>HONOURING OUR BRAVE, A LEGENDARY TRUE STORY FROM OUR NATION'S HISTORY. 120 BAHADUR - TRAILER OUT NOW WISHING @FAROUTAKHTAR. @RAZYLIVINGTHEBLUES @RITESH SID. @VISHALRR AND THE TEAM GREAT SUCCESS WITH THIS IMPORTANT FILM. (sic)</p><p>Right from the start, the trailer grips with its sheer scale and emotion. With seamless transitions and a thunderous background score, the trailer is a visual and auditory spectacle that honours India's courageous soldiers, leaving a lasting impact long after it ends.</p>.<p>The makers took to their official Instagram to share, </p><p>“Based on a true story that shaped our nation’s history, 120 Bahadur - Trailer out now. #120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur. Special thanks: Mr. @amitabhbachchan Sir.”</p><p>The trailer gives a peek into the cinematic spectacle of the Battle of Rezang La, one of the pivotal moments in Indian military history. In this battle, 120 soldiers of Charlie Company stood their ground against 3000 enemy troops. Farhan Akhtar, as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, commands every frame with striking poise and intensity.</p><p>Based on the true story of the Battle of Rezang La, <em>120 Bahadur</em> is based on the life of the extraordinary courage of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment who stood their ground against 3000 enemy troops in the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar leads as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, a soldier who became a symbol of unyielding bravery.</p><p>The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh and senior officers Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan in key roles.</p><p>Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), <em>120 Bahadur</em> releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.</p>