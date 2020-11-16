Fadnavis hails Nitish after he takes oath as Bihar CM

Devendra Fadnavis hails Nitish Kumar after he takes oath as Bihar CM

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 16 2020, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 21:41 ist
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday congratulated JD (U) president Nitish Kumar after the latter took oath as Bihar's chief minister for the seventh time in two decades.

Devendra Fadnavis, BJP's in-charge for Bihar Assembly polls who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar and his ministers in Patna earlier in the day, took to Twitter to hail the party leaders and deputy chief minister-designates Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, both from the BJP.

"Many congratulations to Shri @NitishKumar ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Bihar. I also congratulate #TarkishorePrasad, Smt #RenuDevi & all other who took oath as Ministers today. Wishing you & your entire team all the very best and successful tenure!" Fadnavis tweeted.

 

