'Then it was Mann ki Baat model, now people are heard'

For a long time, it was 'Mann ki Baat' model, now people of Bihar are being heard: Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi has emerged as a proactive campaigner for the Grand Alliance in the Bihar Assembly polls

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 01 2020, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 15:12 ist
Vaishali: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses during a campaign for the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls, at Bidupur Raghopur in Vaishali district. Credit: PTI Photo

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that his rallies are drawing huge crowds because people of Bihar are finally being heard and that earlier it used to be the 'Mann ki Baat' and 'no-press-conference' model.

Tejashwi Yadav has emerged as a proactive campaigner for the Grand Alliance in the Bihar Assembly polls. He has gone on to address over 15 rallies a day, covering a large base, as the campaigning for the second phase comes to an end. 

The 31-year-old said that the crowds at his rallies were overwhelming. "Seems like the people of Bihar did not get to connect with anyone or speak to anyone in a long time. It was the Mann ki Baat model, the no-press-conference model. Office-bearers and leaders would come and talk but do not give (people) any indication that they had been heard," he told The Indian Express.

Also read: Bihar polls: How Tejashwi Yadav turned a one-sided battle into a close fight

He said that his camp had workers on the ground since the coronavirus lockdown caused several crises. "My colleagues and I have had our ears to the ground ever since the ill-planned lockdown triggered all kinds of crises and have been trying to hear what the people of Bihar are trying to say."

"I think they now feel heard," he added.

