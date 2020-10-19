May seek support of LJP to form government: Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar elections

The Mahagatbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Monday stunned everyone when he said that he was not averse to seeking support from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) if the RJD-led Grand Alliance was short of a majority.

The RJD is contesting on 144 seats while the LJP, no more part of the NDA, has fielded its candidates on 143 seats, mostly against the JD (U) nominees.

The LJP chief Chirag Paswan and the RJD leader Tejashwi have a common foe in Nitish Kumar after both have vowed that they won’t allow Nitish to become Chief Minister again.

“One thing is certain. Nitish won’t be Chief Minister of Bihar again after results are declared on November 10,” reiterated Chirag on Monday.



The LJP chief’s assertions came close on the heels of Tejashwi addressing a rally in Jamui, the Lok Sabha constituency of Chirag, wherein the Mahagatbandhan CM nominee said, “If required, we will seek the support of the LJP during government formation.”

Of late, Tejashwi has been soft towards Chirag. On Monday, the RJD leader slammed Nitish for showing ‘disregard’ towards Chirag’s father late Ram Vilas Paswan “at a time when Chirag needed his father the most.”

The bonhomie between Tejashwi and Chirag Paswan started earlier this month when the LJP chief termed Lalu’s younger son as his ‘Chota Bhai’ (younger brother).

In the meantime, Chirag’s relationship with the Bihar BJP leaders soured after they (BJP) pledged their loyalty towards Nitish Kumar and said “Nitish was the NDA chief ministerial nominee and anyone, who disagrees, may be free to leave the NDA.”

This was reiterated when Union Home Minister Amit Shah told a Hindi news channel on Sunday that “it was Chirag who severed ties with us.” Another Union Minister Prakash Javadekar went on to term Chirag as a ‘vote-katwa’ (vote-cutter) who has fielded his candidates against the JD (U) nominees.

Chirag responded to the BJP’s charge on Monday when he averred, “Mark my words. The LJP will win more seats than the JD (U). And we will have a government in the State without Nitish.”