Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Bhagalpur Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Bhagalpur Assembly Constituency (AC No 156) in Bhagalpur district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Bhagalpur Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, Congress candidate Ajeet Sharma won Bhagalpur constituency seat with a margin of 7% securing 70514 votes against BJP candidate Arjit Shashwat Choubey.