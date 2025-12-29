<h2>Unnao rape case | Supreme Court stays Delhi HC order suspending life sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court Monday stayed the Delhi High Court's order of December 23, granting bail to former UP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case by suspending his sentence of life term, pending his appeal against the conviction.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/unnao-rape-case-supreme-court-stays-delhi-hc-order-suspending-life-sentence-of-kuldeep-sengar-3845474">Read more</a></p>.<h2>SC keeps in abeyance its Nov 20 directions accepting uniform definition of Aravalli hills and ranges</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday kept in abeyance the directions in its November 20 verdict that had accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sc-keeps-in-abeyance-its-nov-20-directions-accepting-uniform-definition-of-aravalli-hills-and-ranges-3845503">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Defence ministry clears procurement of military hardware worth Rs 79,000 crore</h2>.<p>The defence ministry on Monday approved procurement of long range rockets, missiles, radar systems and military platforms worth Rs 79,000 crore to bolster the military's combat prowess.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/defence-ministry-clears-procurement-of-military-hardware-worth-rs-79000-crore-3845672">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'The statement was misconstrued': Lalit Modi apologises over 'biggest fugitives' remark</h2>.<p>Indian fugitive Lalit Modi on Monday apologised for his comment at Vijay Mallya's birthday party, in which he is seen saying "We are India's biggest fugitives".</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/the-statement-was-misconstrued-lalit-modi-apologises-over-biggest-fugitives-remark-3845612">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Digital arrest: Woman loses Rs 3.71 crore, one held in Gujarat; accused poses as 'Justice Chandrachud'</h2>.<p>A man was held from Gujarat for allegedly receiving a major portion of Rs 3.71 crore siphoned off from a 68-year-old Mumbai woman in a "digital arrest" scam, a police official said on Monday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/digital-arrest-woman-loses-rs-371-crore-one-held-in-gujarat-accused-poses-as-justice-chandrachud-3845598">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Unnao rape case | People trying to take political advantage: Supreme Court on allegations against HC judges</h2>.<p>After expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's lawyers said that allegations were made against the Delhi High Court judges who suspended his life sentence in the Unnao rape case, the Supreme Court on Monday observed that some people are trying to t...</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/unnao-rape-case-people-trying-to-take-political-advantage-supreme-court-on-allegations-against-hc-judges-3845767">Read more</a></p>.<h2>UP Muslim cleric issues ‘fatwa’ against New Year celebrations </h2>.<p>All India Muslim Jamat national chief Maulana Shahbuddin Razvi said celebrating New Year was part of the Western culture and not Indian.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/up-muslim-cleric-issues-fatwa-against-new-year-celebrations-3845620">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ISL clubs seek further clarity</h2>.<p>The start of the much-delayed Indian Super League (ISL) is eventually moving towards a consensus as all clubs are largely in agreement with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently suggested 20-year proposal.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/isl-clubs-seek-further-clarity-3845602">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bangladesh’s Gen-Z party faces revolt over Islamist alliance, risking its future</h2>.<p>A Bangladeshi youth-driven party born out of the country's 2024 uprising is facing an open revolt from within after sealing an election alliance with an Islamist group, a move analysts say could jeoparadise its future and reinforce established parties.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/bangladeshs-gen-z-party-faces-revolt-over-islamist-alliance-risking-its-future-3845639">Read more</a></p>