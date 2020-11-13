Nitish Kumar submits resignation to Governor Chauhan

Nitish Kumar submits resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan

Abhay Kumar
Abhay Kumar, DHNS, Patna,
  • Nov 13 2020, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 18:56 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credits: PTI Photo

Chief Minister on Friday convened the last meeting of his outgoing Cabinet and recommended the dissolution of the State Assembly.

Constitutionally, a new House has to be constituted before November 29.

Nitish later met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and submitted his resignation. The Governor has asked him to officiate as CM till the oath takes place after Deepawali.

Meanwhile, the NDA has convened a meeting of its newly-elected MLAs on November 15 where the legislator will elect the leader of the NDA Legislature Party. “It’s up to NDA to decide who will be the next Chief Minister,” said Nitish, adding that he never aspired for any post.

It is expected that Nitish will be unanimously elected leader of the NDA on November 15.

New Deputy Chief Minister in Bihar

The NDA meeting convened on November 15 may also see a new leader from the BJP ready to take over as next Deputy Chief Minister, in place of the present incumbent Sushil Kumar Modi. Sources said though several names were doing the rounds, but former BJP MLC, Kameshwar Choupal, was the front-runner to be Nitish’s deputy this time.

Choupal’s claim to fame is that he was the first saffron leader to lay the first brick during Shilaynas (foundation stone laying ceremony) of Ram Temple in 1989.

