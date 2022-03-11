Assembly Election 2022 Results: A look at party-wise vote share

The results for the fiercely-contested Assembly elections to five states were announced on Thursday, with the BJP's winning four states including Uttar Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party brushing aside its opponents to form the government in Punjab.

While four states — Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh — saw the same party, BJP, remain in power, the vote share of all contesting parties did not remain the same.

Here's a look at the party-wise vote share for the five states:

Check out latest DH videos here