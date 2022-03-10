Assembly elections 2022 counting day | Key takeaways so far

**The BJP looks set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, bucking the trend of changing governments over the past two decades in both states.

**Aam Aadmi Party, a relatively new entrant into Punjab polls, looks to be the favourite to form the government, pulling a commanding lead over its opponents in the early trends

**In Punjab, CM Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing in both constituencies—Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

**Congress continued its dismal performance, not making much headway in any of the five states.

**New entrants AAP and TMC are failing to make a mark in the Goa political scene.

**In Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath is leading from Gorakhpur Urban with a margin of 4,464 votes. This is the first time that the chief minister is contesting an Assembly election.

**Prominent faces who are trailing in Punjab: Five-time former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from his bastion Lambi; Congress chief ministerial candidate and incumbent Charanjit Singh Channi on both seats; and Congress state unit chief Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar (East).

