Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Polling begins in 57 UP seats in Phase 6; Yogi casts vote in Gorakhpur

The sixth round of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will see voting for 57 seats on Thursday sealing the fate of political heavyweights such as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya. With voting for 292 out of 403 assembly seats over, the polling has now moved to the Purvanchal region of the state where 111 seats are up for grabs. Of the remaining constituencies, 57 seats spread across 10 districts will go to the polls on Thursday and 54 in the final phase on March 7. Stay tuned for latest updates.