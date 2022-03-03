Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Polling begins in 57 UP seats in Phase 6; Yogi casts vote in Gorakhpur

The sixth round of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will see voting for 57 seats on Thursday sealing the fate of political heavyweights such as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya. With voting for 292 out of 403 assembly seats over, the polling has now moved to the Purvanchal region of the state where 111 seats are up for grabs. Of the remaining constituencies, 57 seats spread across 10 districts will go to the polls on Thursday and 54 in the final phase on March 7. Stay tuned for latest updates.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at Primary School Gorakhnath Kanya Nagar Kshetra, in Gorakhpur, for the 6th phase of Uttar Pradesh elections
Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple
Among the 676 candidates in the fray this time are Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban fighting his first assembly polls, state Congress president Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj seat and Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit as BJP minister to join the Samajwadi Party, from Fazilnagar.
These 57 assembly segments, of which 11 are reserved, are crucial for the BJP. In the 2017 assembly polls, it had won 46 of these seats.
UP Polls: The districts where polling is to be held on Thursday are Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.
Rakesh Tikait urges people to camp near counting centres in UP, claims irregularities can take place
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday urged people to come on tractors and camp near counting centres in Uttar Pradesh, claiming "irregularities" could take place.
Counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place on March 10.
"What was done in the zila panchayat (elections) cannot be ignored. Reach the counting centres a day before the counting is taken up and camp with tractors at the counting sites from March 9 itself," Tikait told reporters in Baraut in Baghpat.
SP, BSP not fighting against BJP, says Priyanka
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party of not putting up a fight against the BJP and the RSS, saying that her own party has been combating them for generations.
Addressing election meetings in Mau and Azamgarh districts, the Congress general secretary claimed that the SP and the BSP had been in hiding over the past five years in Uttar Pradesh because of an “understanding”.
6th phase of UP polls to decide future of CM Yogi, seven ministers
The sixth phase of polling for 57 seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Thursday will decide the fate of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his seven cabinet colleagues besides several important opposition leaders.
Read more
Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of the Assembly Elections 2022 here