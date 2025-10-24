<p>Muzaffarnagar (UP): Police gunned down a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, and known to be a member of the Sanjeev Jeeva gang, during an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>According to a statement issued by the Shamli police, the encounter took place late Thursday evening in a jungle area of Bhogi Majra after Faisal (38) and an accomplice allegedly robbed a couple from Baranavi village, stealing their motorcycle, mobile phone, and Rs 3,000 in cash near Vedkhedi Bagh around 6.15 pm.</p>.Clean Yamuna or not? AAP, BJP's war over river water quality heats up ahead of Chhath Puja as Bihar polls approach.<p>When the couple resisted, the miscreants allegedly opened fire and fled towards Jhinjhana.</p>.<p>Teams from Jhinjhana police station and the district's SWAT unit intercepted the accused during a check, leading to an exchange of fire in which Faisal sustained gunshot wounds.</p>.<p>A constable, Deepak, was also injured in the encounter, the statement said.</p>.<p>Both were taken to a community health centre in Unn and later referred to the district hospital in Shamli, where doctors declared Faisal dead while Deepak is undergoing treatment, police said.</p>.<p>Police recovered two .32 bore calibre pistols, nine live cartridges, five used shells, two motorcycles, including the looted one, a mobile phone, Rs 3,000 in cash, and Faisal's Aadhaar and PAN cards from the spot.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police, N P Singh, said Faisal was a habitual offender with around two dozen criminal cases registered against him in Shamli and Muzaffarnagar, including for murder, extortion and loot.</p>.<p>He was also wanted in two robbery cases in Shamli and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest, Singh said.</p>.<p>His accomplice managed to escape, and a search is underway to arrest him, police said.</p>