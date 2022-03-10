Assembly Elections 2022 Results Live: Fates of five states to be sealed; BJP eyes big gains

The stage is set for counting of votes on Thursday that will start at 8 am in five states, sealing a month-long polling session that began on February 10. The contest, which was primarily between BJP and Congress in several regions is now multi-cornered with AAP and TMC's entry. The crucial test for the BJP will be in Uttar Pradesh where it hopes to retain power against heavyweight Akhilesh Yadav. Stay tuned!