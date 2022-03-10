Assembly Elections 2022 Results Live: Fates of five states to be sealed; BJP eyes big gains

The stage is set for counting of votes on Thursday that will start at 8 am in five states, sealing a month-long polling session that began on February 10. The contest, which was primarily between BJP and Congress in several regions is now multi-cornered with AAP and TMC's entry. The crucial test for the BJP will be in Uttar Pradesh where it hopes to retain power against heavyweight Akhilesh Yadav. Stay tuned!
Opposition leaders rejected the exit polls for Uttar Pradesh, which have predicted that the BJP would return to power in the state, saying that they were "misleading" and did not "reflect the ground reality."
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said that his party-led alliance would "sweep" the polls, winning over 300 seats. "Let the TV channels show whatever they wish... We are sure of winning over 300 seats," he said.
A clutch of exit polls predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, while Congress may relegate itself to the margins with the real possibility of AAP ousting it from power in Punjab
...and its ambition to take the reigns of Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa from the saffron party ending in a naught.
However, there is a note of caution about the exit polls as they went horribly wrong in several instances in the past. How the voters exercised their franchise in the elections to five states will be known only on March 10 when the actual counting of votes takes place.
Read more
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Assembly Polls Results 2022. The counting will be helf from 8 am in five states.