Assembly Elections 2023 | How to register to vote offline?

Tripura will vote on February 16 while Meghalaya and Nagaland cast their votes on February 27

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 14 2023, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 16:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

As the three Northeast states are all set to go for polling in the upcoming weeks, the political rallies and campaigns have intensified.

Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly elections are around the corner and if you haven't registered yourself for voting then here's how you can do it offline:

1. Collect two copies of Form 6 from the office of Electoral Registration Officers or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers or Booth Level Officers, free of charge.

Also Read | Election FAQs | How to vote as a first-time voter

2. Fill out the two copies of Form 6 and submit it to the Electoral Registration Officer/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer in person or via post.

3. You may call 1950 in case of any queries.

For those who want to register to vote online, they may visit the Election Commission's Voter Portal.

Who can register to vote?

As per the ECI, one must be an Indian citizen who has attained the age of 18 years on the qualifying date i.e., January 1 of the year of revision of the electoral roll; a resident of the polling area of the constituency where they want to be enrolled; and not be disqualified to be enrolled as an elector.

Tripura will vote on February 16 while Meghalaya and Nagaland cast their votes on February 27.

    Election FAQs
    Elections
    India News
    Tripura Assembly Elections 2023
    Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023
    Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023
    Tripura Elections 2023
    Meghalaya Elections 2023
    Nagaland Elections 2023
    Assembly Elections 2023

