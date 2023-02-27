Bypolls Live: Mock polls begin in Erode East

Erode East in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, and Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh go to polls on Monday. Track the latest updates from these elections, right here with DH.
- Monday 27 Feb 2023
- updated: 6:44 am IST
Mock polls begin in Erode East
DMK, AIADMK face-off in Erode East bypoll
The stage is set for the bypoll to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Monday which pits the Congress backed by the ruling DMK against the opposition AIADMK.
Tight security in Jharkhand ahead of Ramgarh bypoll
Elaborate security arrangements have been made on Monday for bye-election to Ramgarh assembly constituency, where 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray, a poll official said on Sunday.
Three-way fight in West Bengal's Sagardighi bypoll
The stage is set for a three-cornered contest in the by-poll to the Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district on Monday, as the ruling TMC, opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are ready for the fight to bag the minority-dominated seat.
