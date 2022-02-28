Goa Assembly Elections: Dabolim Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Dabolim Assembly Constituency (AC No. 26) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.
Goa Election Result 2022: Dabolim Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Goa Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho won Dabolim constituency seat securing 7234 votes, beating MAG candidate Premanand Nanoskar by a margin of 2494 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dabolim constituency were 22650. Of that, 17,305 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Dabolim assembly constituency.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Ukraine fights back against Russian assault
DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections
Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more
Rooftop rescues in play as Australia floods
Ukraine-made cargo plane Mriya burnt in shelling
DH Toon | US wants somebody to listen!
Key questions after Putin's nuclear announcement
Experts warn end of Omicron surge isn't end of pandemic
In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas
Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?