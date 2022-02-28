Goa Assembly Elections: Dabolim Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Dabolim Assembly Constituency (AC No. 26) in South Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Dabolim Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho won Dabolim constituency seat securing 7234 votes, beating MAG candidate Premanand Nanoskar by a margin of 2494 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dabolim constituency were 22650. Of that, 17,305 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

