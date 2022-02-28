Goa Assembly Elections: Mandrem Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Mandrem Assembly Constituency (AC No. 1) in North Goa district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Mandrem Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Dayanand Raghunath Sopte won Mandrem constituency seat securing 16490 votes, beating BJP candidate Laxmikant Parsekar by a margin of 7119 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mandrem constituency were 31369. Of that, 27,551 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mandrem assembly constituency.

