Goa Assembly Elections: Panaji Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Goa Assembly Election 2022, Panaji Assembly Constituency (AC No. 11) in North Goa district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Goa Election Result 2022: Panaji Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Goa Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienker won Panaji constituency seat securing 7924 votes, beating UGP candidate Atanasio J. Monserrate by a margin of 1069 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Panaji constituency were 22203. Of that, 17,164 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

