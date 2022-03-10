Goa Assembly Election Result | Key takeaways so far

-- Counting of votes polled in the February 14 Assembly elections in Goa began on Thursday morning in the coastal state, where the ruling BJP is seeking a third straight term in power, while the opposition Congress is hoping for a clear mandate to avoid the fiasco of 20.

-- BJP was leading in 13 seats at the end of round one of counting of Goa Assembly elections. Congress was ahead in 15, MGP in 6, AAP in 1, and Independents in 2, as per early trends.

Get live updates of Goa Assembly Election Result 2022 here

-- Meanwhile, Goa Congress reached the Supreme Court seeking disqualification of 10 MLAs who defected to BJP in 2017, according to media reports. The party also sought a meeting with Governor before the Assembly polls result.

-- After round two counting of Goa Assembly elections, BJP is leading in 18 seats, Congress is ahead in 12 seats, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak in 5, Aam Aadmi Party in 1, Independent in 2.

-- Chief Minister Pramod Sawant continues to trail in his constituency, Saquelim, Congress leader Dharmesh Saglani leading from the seat.

-- Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar is trailing his Congress rival Altone D'Costa by 1,422 votes in the Quepem Assembly constituency.

Check out the latest videos from DH: