Gujarat Election: Abdasa Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Abdasa constituency (AC no.1) in Kachchh (SC) district went to polls on December 1, 2022. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Abdasa is a legislative assembly constituency in Kachchh (SC) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Jadeja Pradhyumansinh Mahipatsinh won Abdasa Assembly constituency seat after securing 73312 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Chhabilbhai Naranbhai Patel by a margin of 9746 votes.

In 2017, Abdasa constituency had 223787 voters, including 116429 males and 107358 females.