Gujarat Election: Dharampur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Dharampur constituency (AC no.178) in Valsad (ST) district went to polls on December 1, 2052. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Dharampur is a legislative assembly constituency in Valsad (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Dharampur constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Arvind Chhotubhai Patel won Dharampur Assembly constituency seat after securing 94944 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Ishvarbhai Dhedabhai Patel by a margin of 22246 votes.



In 2017, Dharampur constituency had 226287 voters, including 113675 males and 112612 females.



The Dharampur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.288% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

