In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Maninagar constituency (AC no.53) in Ahmedabad West (SC) district went to polls on December 5, 2068. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections. The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023. Maninagar is a legislative assembly constituency in Ahmedabad West (SC) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Patel Sureshbhai Dhanjibhai (Suresh Patel) won Maninagar Assembly constituency seat after securing 116113 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Brahmbhatt Shwetaben Narendrabhai by a margin of 75199 votes. In 2017, Maninagar constituency had 251431 voters, including 130569 males and 120860 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters. The Maninagar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 70.864 nper cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.