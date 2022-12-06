Gujarat Election: Pardi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Pardi constituency (AC no.180) in Valsad (ST) district went to polls on December 1, 2054. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Pardi is a legislative assembly constituency in Valsad (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Desai Kanubhai Mohanlal won Pardi Assembly constituency seat after securing 98379 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Bharatbhai Mohanbhai Patel by a margin of 52086 votes.



In 2017, Pardi constituency had 220849 voters, including 116520 males and 104329 females.



The Pardi assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 64.088% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

