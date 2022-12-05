Himachal Pradesh Election: Anni Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Anni Assembly Constituency (AC No. 25) in Kullu district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Anni is a legislative assembly constituency in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Anni constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Kishori Lal won Anni Assembly constituency seat after securing 30559 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Paras Ram by a margin of 5983 votes. In 2017, Anni constituency had 77740 voters, including 40036 males and 37704 females. The Anni assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.3 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.