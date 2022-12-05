Himachal Pradesh Election: Baijnath Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Baijnath Assembly Constituency (AC No. 20) in Kangra district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Baijnath is a legislative assembly constituency in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Baijnath constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Mulkh Raj won Baijnath Assembly constituency seat after securing 32102 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Kishori Lal by a margin of 12669 votes.

In 2017, Baijnath constituency had 80160 voters, including 40854 males and 39306 females. The Baijnath assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 59.6% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.