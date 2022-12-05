Himachal Pradesh Election: Bhattiyat Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bhattiyat Assembly Constituency (AC No. 5) in Chamba district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Bhattiyat is a legislative assembly constituency in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Bhattiyat constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Bikram Singh Jaryal won Bhattiyat Assembly constituency seat after securing 29119 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Kuldeep Singh Pathania by a margin of 6885 votes.

In 2017, Bhattiyat constituency had 71545 voters, including 36461 males and 35084 females. The Bhattiyat assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.6% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.