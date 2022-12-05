Himachal Election: Chamba Constituency Result

Himachal Pradesh Election: Chamba Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Chamba is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 05 2022, 17:04 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Chamba Assembly Constituency (AC No. 3) in Chamba district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Chamba is a legislative assembly constituency in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Chamba constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate. 
 

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Pawan Nayyar won Chamba Assembly constituency seat after securing 26763 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Neeraj Nayar by a margin of 1879 votes.

In 2017, Chamba constituency had 75289 voters, including 38146 males and 37142 females.The constituency also had one third gender voter in 2017. The Chamba assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.4% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

India News
Indian Politics
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

