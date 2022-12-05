Himachal Pradesh Election: Chopal Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Chopal Assembly Constituency (AC No. 60) in Shimla district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Chopal is a legislative assembly constituency in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Chopal constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Balbir Singh Verma won Chopal Assembly constituency seat after securing 29537 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Dr. Subhash Chand Manglate by a margin of 4587 votes.

In 2017, Chopal constituency had 73147 voters, including 38148 males and 34999 females. The Chopal assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 52% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.