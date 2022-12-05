Himachal Pradesh Election: Churah Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Himachal Election: Churah Constituency Result

Churah is a legislative assembly constituency in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh

  • Dec 05 2022, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 17:56 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Churah Assembly Constituency (AC No. 1) in Chamba district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Churah is a legislative assembly constituency in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Churah constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate. 
 
 

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Hans Raj won Churah Assembly constituency seat after securing 28293 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Surender Bhardwaj by a margin of 4944 votes.

In 2017, Churah constituency had 68623 voters, including 35162 males and 33461 females. The Churah assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 52.4% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.
 

