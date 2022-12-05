Himachal Pradesh Election: Dalhousie Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Dalhousie Assembly Constituency (AC No. 4) in Chamba district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Dalhousie is a legislative assembly constituency in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Dalhousie constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Asha Kumari won Dalhousie Assembly constituency seat after securing 24224 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate D. S. Thakur by a margin of 556 votes.

In 2017, Dalhousie constituency had 66669 voters, including 34186 males and 32483 females. The Dalhousie assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.