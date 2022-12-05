Himachal Pradesh Election: Darang Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Darang Assembly Constituency (AC No. 30) in Mandi district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022. The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Darang is a legislative assembly constituency in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election. Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Darang constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Jawahar Thakur won Darang Assembly constituency seat after securing 31392 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Kaul Singh by a margin of 6541 votes. In 2017, Darang constituency had 80208 voters, including 41061 males and 39147 females. The Darang assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.2 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.