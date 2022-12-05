Himachal Pradesh Election: Dehra Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Dehra Assembly Constituency (AC No. 10) in Kangra district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Dehra is a legislative assembly constituency in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. The seat was won by an independent candidate in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Dehra constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, IND candidate Hoshyar Singh won Dehra Assembly constituency seat after securing 24206 votes. The IND candidate defeated BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Ravi by a margin of 3914 votes.

In 2017, Dehra constituency had 76522 voters, including 38486 males and 38036 females. The Dehra assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 43.6% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.