<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">Shivakumar</a> is "patiently waiting" for the Congress top brass to decide on the leadership dispute, his brother D K Suresh said Tuesday, adding that "patience cannot be permanent". </p><p>Speaking to reporters, Suresh delivered what came across as a clear message to the high command, mounting pressure on top leaders to decide fast on his brother's chief ministerial ambition. </p><p>"By God's will, let's see what happens. Everything has an end. In politics, nothing is permanent, neither power nor patience," Suresh said. </p><p>Suresh, the president of Bangalore Milk Union Ltd (Bamul), said the party had asked Shivakumar to have patience. "Rahul Gandhi said in Mysuru that the right decision will come at the right time," he said. "Keeping in mind the interests of the party and lawmakers, Shivakumar is patiently waiting for the party's decision." </p><p>According to Suresh, the chief minister's position isn't easy to get. "Even panchayat chairpersons don't give up. They keep asking for more time. What can be done? In politics, trust is most important," he said. </p><p>Suresh said that Rahul will take a decision by looking at the big picture. "So, I'm sure the party will decide by taking everyone into confidence," he said. "Our target is the 2028 election for which the party has to fight unitedly. As the state party president, Shivakumar must demonstrate discipline, which he's doing." </p><p>Hailing Shivakumar for his loyalty to Congress, Suresh said his brother does not lionise individuals. "Some are loyal to individuals. Some are there just for the sake of power. But Shivakumar has suffered all kinds of pain for the party, regardless of whether or not he had power," he said. "So, Shivakumar is being patient." </p><p>Suresh also reiterated his earlier statement that Shivakumar would become the CM "if he is fated." </p><p>On Monday, after returning from New Delhi, Shivakumar said, "Time will answer everything", when asked about his chief ministerial aspiration.</p>