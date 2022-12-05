Himachal Pradesh Election: Dharamshala Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Dharamshala Assembly Constituency (AC No. 18) in Kangra district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Dharamshala is a legislative assembly constituency in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Dharamshala constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor won Dharamshala Assembly constituency seat after securing 26050 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Sudhir Sharma by a margin of 2997 votes.

In 2017, Dharamshala constituency had 74863 voters, including 38320 males and 36543 females. The Dharamshala assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 45.1% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.