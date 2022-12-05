Himachal Pradesh Election: Doon Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Doon Assembly Constituency (AC No. 52) in Solan district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Doon is a legislative assembly constituency in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Doon constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Paramjeet Singh won Doon Assembly constituency seat after securing 29701 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Ram Kumar by a margin of 4319 votes.

In 2017, Doon constituency had 62577 voters, including 32621 males and 29955 females.The constituency also had one third gender voter in 2017. The Doon assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 52.8% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.