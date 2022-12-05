Himachal Pradesh Election: Fatehpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Fatehpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 8) in Kangra district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Fatehpur is a legislative assembly constituency in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Fatehpur constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Sujan Singh Pathania won Fatehpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 18962 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Kripal Singh Parmar by a margin of 1284 votes.

In 2017, Fatehpur constituency had 80793 voters, including 41140 males and 39653 females. The Fatehpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 31.9% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

