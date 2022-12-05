Himachal Pradesh Election: Fatehpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Fatehpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 8) in Kangra district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.
The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.
Fatehpur is a legislative assembly constituency in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.
Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Fatehpur constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.
In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Sujan Singh Pathania won Fatehpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 18962 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Kripal Singh Parmar by a margin of 1284 votes.
In 2017, Fatehpur constituency had 80793 voters, including 41140 males and 39653 females. The Fatehpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 31.9% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list
Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs
DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?
Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend
Leopard sighting? Don’t panic
Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims
4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list
Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira
Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day
Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator