Himachal Election: Gagret Constituency Result

Himachal Pradesh Election: Gagret Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Gagret is a legislative assembly constituency in Una district of Himachal Pradesh

  Dec 06 2022
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 16:56 ist
In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Gagret Assembly Constituency (AC No. 42) in Una district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022. The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Gagret is a legislative assembly constituency in Una district of Himachal Pradesh.It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election. Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Gagret constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

 

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Rajesh Thakur won Gagret Assembly constituency seat after securing 33977 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Rakesh Kalia by a margin of 9320 votes. In 2017, Gagret constituency had 76540 voters, including 39074 males and 37466 females. The Gagret assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 56.2% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

