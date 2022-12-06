Himachal Pradesh Election: Haroli Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Haroli Assembly Constituency (AC No. 43) in Una district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023. Haroli is a legislative assembly constituency in Una district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 21 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Haroli constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, INC candidate Mukesh Agnihotri won Haroli Assembly constituency seat after securing 35095 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Ram Kumar by a margin of 7377 votes. In 2017, Haroli constituency had 81198 voters, including 41801 males and 39395 females. The constituency also had two third gender voters in 2017. The Haroli assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.7% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.