Himachal Pradesh Election: Jaisinghpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Jaisinghpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 13) in Kangra district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Jaisinghpur is a legislative assembly constituency in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Jaisinghpur constituency in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Ravinder Kumar won Jaisinghpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 29357 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Yadvinder Goma by a margin of 10710 votes.

In 2017, Jaisinghpur constituency had 77477 voters, including 38123 males and 39354 females. The Jaisinghpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 57.7% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.