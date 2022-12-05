Himachal Pradesh Election: Jawalamukhi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Jawalamukhi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 12) in Kangra district went to polls on November 12. Himachal Pradesh, with a total of 55.74 lakh electors, registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the Assembly election 2022.

The term of the 68-member Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

Jawalamukhi is a legislative assembly constituency in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Himachal Pradesh election 2017, BJP candidate Ramesh Chand Dhawala won Jawalamukhi Assembly constituency seat after securing 27914 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Sanjay Rattan by a margin of 6464 votes.

In 2017, Jawalamukhi constituency had 72292 voters, including 36704 males and 35588 females. The Jawalamukhi assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 51.2% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.